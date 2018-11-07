Arsenal boss Emery dealt injury boost as defender returns to contention

Unai Emery is expected to make a number of changes for Arsenal’s Europa League meeting with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night.

The Gunners head coach has shuffled his pack in the competition so far this season and Nacho Monreal could return following a hamstring injury.

Mohamed Elneny (thigh) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are still missing while Petr Cech may start in goal with the likes of Danny Welbeck and Ainsley Maitland-Niles pushing for rare outings.

Provisional squad: Leno, Cech, Martinez, Jenkinson, Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Monreal, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Torreira, Ramsey, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Fancy the latest Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our Arsenal page.

More from Planet Sport:

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Murray urges tennis to shed its elitist tag and open its doors to the masses (Tennis365)

Remembering Rafael van der Vaart’s glorious two years at Tottenham (Planet Football)