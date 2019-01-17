Arsenal boss Emery gives honest opinion on January recruitment

Arsenal boss Unai Emery did not sound too optimistic when he was asked about new recruits on Thursday.

Emery has already hinted that loan deals maybe the only option this month, but when asked about the club’s progress on signings, the Spaniard did not sound hopeful.

“It is not easy to take players who can help us with better performances than we already have,” Emery said at today’s news conference.

“The club is working, I spoke with [Mislintat] about different possibilities but it’s not easy to take players who can help us with big performances now.

“The club is working. I spoke with Sven and Raul about different possibilities for players. They are working.

“It’s not easy to take players who can help us with a big performance now. It’s more one transfer [window] for something special you need. The club is working on the possibility to loan players. If we can take to help us for different positions in the team we can.”

Arsenal have been linked with a loan move for Bayern Munich man James Rodriguez, but Niko Kovac has said the midfielder wants to stay with the Bundesliga champions.

Emery was asked whether he was aware of Sven Mislintat leaving Arsenal and he claimed he was in the dark whether or not the German head of recruitment was heading to Bayern Munich after a reported difference of opinion with Emery.

“I was working with him the last two weeks we had two or three meetings together,” said Emery. “We are working normally. I don’t know other issues. I don’t know [if he’s leaving].

“My relationship about transfers is we’ve been speaking about that for the last two, three weeks.”

With Chelsea to visit The Emirates on Saturday evening, Emery is focused on winning.

Emery added: “I want to see the victory first. We are doing two different performances at home and away. We want to find the balance with two moments. We are going to go game by game and the first is Saturday. At home I think we are doing very big matches with a big confidence with our supporters.

“Chelsea will be a difficult, tough match. It’ll be a good test for us. We wanted to take this match with three points more in the table but our defeat in West Ham doesn’t give us this possibility. Saturday I think I am looking for us to play this match well. I want to see my team playing with a good performance, showing our supporters we can do more and better than we are doing away.”