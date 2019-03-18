Arsenal boss Emery impressed by €35m defender after scouting mission

Arsenal boss Unai Emery reportedly went on a personal scouting mission to watch Getafe defender Djene Dakonam in action.

AS claimed last summer that Emery wants to improve his Arsenal rearguard by bringing the Togo international to the Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old apparently has a €35million (£30.6million) release clause in his contract with Sevilla and Villarreal also interested.

Now the same source, as translated by the Metro, claim that the Gunners are set to revive their interested the the centre-half this summer.

Their report claims that it would likely cost the north London side €35m if they want to land Dakonam, with Getafe under no pressure to let their prized asset go.

Emery was apparently ‘in the stands as Valencia and Getafe played out a goalless draw at the Mestalla’, where Emery was in charge from 2008-12.

He was impressed by Dakonam’s performance, the report claims, and will try and strike a deal ahead of the summer.