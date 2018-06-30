Arsenal boss Emery ‘in love’ with €65m Liverpool, Chelsea wing target

Real Madrid could face a battle to retain the services of winger Lucas Vazquez, with reports in Spain claiming he is wanted by three Premier League giants.

According to Marca, the Spain attacker is the subject of interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Spanish newspaper claims that Vazquez – who started Spain’s 1-0 win over Iran at the World Cup – has no shortage of suitors because of his direct style.

They claim new Arsenal manager Unai Emery is ‘in love with Lucas’ direct game’, while Liverpool have shown interest in both Vazquez and his teammate Marco Asensio, both of whom started the Champions League final on the bench.

Chelsea are also mentioned as a suitor for Vazquez, although the paper is at pains to stress that the Spain winger is very happy at Real Madrid.

However, the player found himself in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans, having only started 16 LaLiga matches under the Frenchman and the player will be no doubt keen to find out how his future lies under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.