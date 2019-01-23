Arsenal boss Emery responds to links with midfield signing, Roma director

Arsenal boss Unai Emery refused to be drawn on questions over a move for midfielder Denis Suarez and links with Roma director Monchi.

Barcelona confirmed that Suarez has been dropped from their 25-man squad to face Sevilla on Wednesday, with new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng preferred.

The Catalan giants revealed his absence on Twitter, stating: “Following confirmation of the transfer of Boateng, there are 18 players in the squad list to face Sevilla FC. Denis Suárez is the player who misses out.”

And Emery provided an update on negotiations, starting with Suarez: “I don’t want to speak about each player. I know the club is working with different players.

“The club continues to work on that. It’s difficult, you know, but I am working with our players and I think we need – and we can – sign some players to help after our injuries like Rob Holding, like Welbeck, like Hector Bellerin.

“But we can play with the players we have now and the same message is to you and every supporter, we only want to sign one or two players who can really help us with good performances.

“The club is working. They know our intentions, our possibilities for signing players that can help us, but they work and also with communication to us.”

Emery also responded to rumours that the Gunners are looking at Roma director Monchi to replace the outgoing Sven Mislintat.

“Now I can only say he [Monchi] is working in Roma. I worked very well with him in Sevilla. My relationship with him is good but the issue is only the club’s responsibility.

“I can only say he is a good person and a good professional.

“Maybe if you do this recruitment very quickly you can make a mistake.

“I think it’s better to be calm and finding teh best possible person to do this work. I think the club is working on that with responsibility, but it’s not my issue.

“If the club decides to sign a sporting director, I agree with them.”