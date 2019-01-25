Arsenal boss Emery reveals why Man Utd were right to sack Mourinho

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has sympathised with Manchester United over their decision to sack Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was sacked last month and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a run of poor results and rumours of dressing room unrest.

United have since then gone on a seven-match winning run in all competitions ahead of Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Arsenal, and Emery believes sacking the Portuguese was the right move.

“I was not surprised because I think they can win with normality,” he told reporters.

“This team is with big players, who want to win the Premier League. This is normal. They can be in the position to win the league, but the reality is they have lost a lot of points this season.

“But now, they are very dangerous and in a good moment. Now, this team is different. I don’t know why. But this team is different and they are playing with more confidence.”