Emery sends message to former Gunner ahead of West Ham clash

Unai Emery has wished Jack Wilshere the best for his career as the former Arsenal man prepares to return to the Emirates Stadium for the first time.

New head coach Emery spoke with Wilshere after being appointed as successor to Arsene Wenger and, after being unable to promise the midfielder a place in his team, Wilshere opted to leave at the end of his contract.

He joined West Ham as a result and the Hammers take on Arsenal this weekend, with Emery certain the England international will receive a good ovation.

“I spoke with him for 15 minutes here in Colney before he left,” he said. “The first thing for me is I have respect for his career here.

“And then, he chooses what the best was for him in his future. It’s for that, on Saturday, I know that here, the supporters like him and have this respect also.

“I think there is a good reception for him here. Then we are going to play and we are going to think after that, for us to win. But I hope the best for his career.”

Emery has lost his first two games in the Arsenal dugout, a 2-0 home defeat to champions Manchester City before a 3-2 reverse at Chelsea.

Alexandre Lacazette did not start either game but Emery is not ready to play the France striker alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against the Hammers.

Asked if he was tempted to play two strikers in search of his first win, the Spaniard replied: “At the moment, no.

“At the moment, I think we need to have the control with the possession, with the positioning on the pitch, with more players inside. And after this possession, to do the attacking moments and defending moments with this balance.”

