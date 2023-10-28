Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits back at Neville, Carragher claims that he is too ‘wound up’ on touchline

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to criticism regarding his touchline antics after receiving a yellow card against Chelsea last weekend.

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have previously criticised Arteta for being too ‘incensed’ on the sidelines during games.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate earlier this year, Neville said: “I spoke to a non-league coach and they had a briefing in pre-season about touchline behaviour and they said that Arteta was a big reason that it was brought in, because of last season’s behaviour.”

Carragher also gave his thoughts on Arteta’s behaviour during Arsenal’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City in August.

“I thought it was interesting watching the game how wound up Arteta was on the side of the pitch after about 10 minutes. I love passion, we [Liverpool] have got Jurgen Klopp, you love it when he’s involved and we all love to see our managers show that.

“But I just thought it was too much. Ten minutes into the Community Shield? He got a yellow card himself because he wanted someone booked for pulling a shirt and I thought, ‘Wow!’

“He was that incensed this early season! It’s like, this is a long season – a very long season – they’re back in the Champions League as well.”

As mentioned, Arteta picked up a yellow card against Chelsea last weekend after complaining about decisions in the game to the referee after the full-time whistle.

Arteta has now given his response to the claims that he can be too animated on the touchline, and admitted that sometimes he can come across as ‘agitated.’

“Sometimes when I look at myself and I’m so agitated I think it can sometimes give an image that is not the best, mainly for the club,” he said ahead of today’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United.

“Sometimes it’s difficult with the certain decision when you are in the heat, because you are representing the club and you want to defend them. That’s what drives me.”

It will be interesting to see how Arteta behaves when Arsenal face Sheff Utd later this afternoon.

