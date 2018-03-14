Arsenal boss provides positive update over Lacazette fitness

Arsene Wenger has confirmed injured Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is on course to return to action after the international break.

The France striker, who joined in a then-club record £54.2million switch from Lyon last summer, has not featured for the Gunners since sustaining a knee injury against Tottenham last month that required minor surgery.

But after Lacazette took part in an individual training session on Wednesday, Wenger confirmed the striker is expected to return shortly after the international break.

“Yes, he’s on track,” Wenger said when asked whether he was still optimistic about Lacazette’s return date. “He had a full session today, he should be back after the break.”

Lacazette has scored nine times in 27 appearances for the Gunners and has now missed the club’s last six matches.

The striker will remain absent the Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second leg clash against AC Milan on Thursday – and Aaron Ramsey says the match represents a great chance for Arsenal to regain some lost confidence.

“Hopefully we can build on this and go from strength to strength,” the 26-year-old midfielder said. “It’s a massive opportunity for us, we’re prepared to give absolutely everything. This game is very important for our season.

“They’re a quality team, we’ve seen how good they are. They’ve turned a corner as well with their new manager.”

