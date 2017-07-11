Arsenal boss responds to Sanchez transfer request claims

Arsene Wenger has poured cold water on speculation that Alexis Sanchez has told him he wants to leave Arsenal.

Speculation has mounted over the future of the Chile forward this summer, with Sanchez’s contract at the Emirates expiring at the end of the upcoming season.

However, Wenger believes the 28-year-old – who last month said he knew where he would be playing next season but stopped short of announcing his plans – could still extend his stay in north London.

“The players come back and we expect them to respect their contracts,” Wenger said in quotes broadcast by Sky Sports News HQ.

Asked whether Sanchez had told him he wanted to leave, the Frenchman added: “No.

“Nobody knows today if Sanchez will be in the final year of his contract next season, because he can as well extend his contract with us at the start of the season or during the season, so it’s not necessarily the last year of his contract with Arsenal.”

Manchester City are reported to be among the former Barcelona star’s admirers, but Wenger reiterated that he would not be prepared to sell to a rival Premier League club.

“That’s in the continuity of what I said at the end of the season; that’s what we will do,” he added.