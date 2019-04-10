Arsenal boss Unai Emery provides positive injury update on key duo

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed that defender Laurent Koscielny and midfielder Granit Xhaka face late fitness tests ahead of Thursday’s Europa League encounter with Napoli.

Koscileny and Xhaka, who have foot and groin issues respectively, both sat out Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, however, Emery told reporters that there is a chance the duo could feature for the Gunners against their Serie A opponents.

“We are going to assess tomorrow, they are improving and trained today with us,” the Spaniard said.

Meanwhile, Emery also confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not started the last two matches – including Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle – due to illness.

“He had a small problem and he has been taking antibiotics because he is sick. That is the reason he didn’t start the last two matches.”

The Arsenal boss has warned his side not to underestimate their last-eight opponents, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

“They are playing very well, they come from the Champions League and are a strong group,” Emery said. “I have respect for every coach and I think Ancelotti is top, he has experience in all countries and his career as a coach is amazing.”

Napoli finished third in Group C of the Champions League behind Paris Saint-Germain – who were knocked out in style by Manchester United – and Liverpool, who beat Porto 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.