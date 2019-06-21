Arsenal boss Unai Emery to target deal for Real Madrid winger again

Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to sign Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Don Balon suggest that Emery will go after the right winger, who could be tempted to move away from the LaLiga giants after the arrival of Eden Hazard.

Vazquez is not a new name on the radar of the Gunners boss because last summer Emery was linked with a move for the 27-year-old just after taking over the reins at The Emirates.

Back then Marca claimed the Spain attacker was the subject of interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Spanish newspaper claimed that Vazquez had no shortage of suitors because of his direct style and that Emery was ‘in love with Lucas’ direct game’.

More recently in May, AS linked Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan with the wideman, who was understood to be doubting his future with Los Blancos.

Now though Roma and Inter are also believed to be interested in the player, who scored five goals in 41 appearances last season.

It’s not yet clear whether Zinedine Zidane sees Vasquez, who is under contract for two more years, at the Bernabeu long-term, and if not the case this summer may be the perfect time to sell him rather than see his value depreciate.

