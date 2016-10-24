Arsenal boss Wenger annoyed by timing of club’s AGM

Arsene Wenger is frustrated that Arsenal’s annual general meeting has been scheduled the day before a match.

Wenger’s final training session ahead of his side’s EFL Cup clash with Reading on Tuesday is set to be affected by the AGM with it set to take place at 11:30am on Monday.

Wenger sounded unsure of his attendance when initially questioned, he told The Guardian: “Normally, I’m not there because we prepare a game for Tuesday and we practise on Monday morning,” Wenger said.

Saturday's result wasn't what we wanted – let's put it right tomorrow#AFCvRFC pic.twitter.com/TzZuTjGgfg — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 24, 2016

When asked to clarify his comment and whether he would make the meeting, he replied: “I don’t know. My work is to practise [with the team].”

Despite his apparent annoyance at the timing of the meeting – reportedly organised for Monday to fit in with Stan Kroenke’s schedule – Wenger is confident this year’s meeting will be less prickly than others after his side made a solid start to the season.

“I think we have never gone into the AGM in a disastrous state,” Wenger said. “Why? Because we are always in the top four [of the Premier League]. Work in the club for six months and you will see how it is inside. We have always been, every time, in a decent financial situation.

“Maybe the shareholders were not always happy. Will it be better this time? Come to the AGM and you will see. I don’t know the weather forecast.”