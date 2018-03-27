Arsene Wenger backs Liverpool man to take World Cup by storm

Arsene Wenger has labelled Mohamed Salah one of the world’s best players after the Arsenal boss backed the Egyptian to prove a major success at the World Cup.

Salah returned to the Premier League last summer in a £36.9million move from Roma and has proved a sensation in Jurgen Klopp’s side after scoring 36 times in 41 appearances so far this season.

With Egypt qualifying for their first World Cup since 1990, much will be expected of Salah as his nation face hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

However, Wenger believes the world stage will suit Salah well and the Gunners boss admits he is expecting big things.

“For me, he’s one of the best players in Europe at the moment,” the Arsenal manager told beIN Sports.

“He can score goals against anybody because in England you have many good defenders and he’s top scorer in the Premier League.

“He’s scored in Italy and in England.

“So overall, I think to keep him quiet will be very difficult at the World Cup.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.