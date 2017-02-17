Arsenal boss Wenger says he will manage next season

Arsene Wenger denied that a dressing room row took place after Arsenal crashed to a 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Reports circulated that there was a bust-up after the loss in Germany, in which Arsenal’s Champions League hopes disappeared for another year.

“Everybody was deeply disappointed but there was no incident in the dressing room. We were in an ideal position at half-time at 1-1. After that, it all went wrong for us.

“We looked defensively solid and lost Koscielny and after that, we lost our structure and organisation. We were naive; at 3-1 we were mentally effected.”

Wenger has previously suggested he will make a decision on his future in March or April, but he refused to give away if he was nearing a verdict.

“If I said March/April, it is because I didn’t know. I do not want to comment [on future].

“My future is not important, the team is and Arsenal Football Club. We have to focus on real problems, the way we play football and not my future.

“No matter what happens, I will manage next season. Whether it is here or not, that is for sure.

“I hate defeat, I hate to lose games. I have a big responsibility at this club. It is difficult to take but I have the strength and experience.”

Was the Bayern defeat his lowest point as a manager?

“No. We can speak now. I know the media like these kind of press conferences. Everybody can judge and criticise but we must focus on our job.”

Will Wenger be the one who decides to go?

“I do not want to continue to talk about that. That chapter is closed.”