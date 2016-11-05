Wenger targeted by Real Madrid last season – report

Real Madrid considered replacing Zinedine Zidane with Arsene Wenger last season, according to reports.

Real icon Zidane replaced Rafa Benitez as manager of the Spanish giants in January, but club president Florentino Perez continued to sound out other options in case the Frenchman struggled.

And according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal manager Wenger was one of the main candidates, with Los Blancos having twice tried to lure the Frenchman away from north London in the past.

Wenger was reportedly aware of Real’s interest, but the opportunity never arose after Zidane led the club to victory in the Champions League final.

The 67-year-old recently celebrated 20 years in charge of the Gunners, although he is out of contract at the end the season with an extension yet to be agreed.

Arsenal are understood to be keen to extend Wenger’s stay, although he has also been linked with the England job in recent months.