Arsenal-bound Juventus star hints at potential U-turn over move

Arsenal defensive target Stephan Lichtsteiner has confirmed that he has not yet agreed to a move to The Emirates.



The Juventus full-back is expected to join the Gunners on a free transfer once his Juve deal runs out on July 1.

Indeed, the experienced Swiss international was reported to have had successful talks over a move to north London last week.

But the former Lazio star has told journalists in Switzerland that the deal is not done yet, while there is also still the chance that he could get a one-year contract extension in Turin.

The 34-year-old said: “Nothing is finished yet. I cannot comment on the negotiations.



“As long as nothing is completed, that is always interesting in football. I think we all know that.”



Lichtsteiner was speaking from his country’s World Cup training camp and added that he he was not sure if any deal would be signed before the tournament.





