Arsenal wonderkid Kido Taylor-Hart has moved closer to signing a new long-term deal, banishing transfer rumours over his future.

The Gunners have a long-standing reputation of developing exciting youth talent. However, they have seen too many of those players leave to forge fantastic careers elsewhere. Liverpool-linked Donyell Malen is now starring at PSV Eindhoven, while Serge Gnabry has flourished since moving to Bayern Munich.

Taylor-Hart, 18, is another who looks to have a big future in the game. The Englishman’s contract ran out in the summer, despite Arsenal making an offer earlier in the year.

A report consequently claimed that Gunners chiefs feared backlash from fans if they failed to tie the teenager down.

According to the Daily Mail, though, Arsenal are now closing in on securing Taylor-Hart’s future.

The youngster has moved to the ‘verge’ of signing a long-term deal spanning at least three years.

The newspaper claims that Arsenal chiefs have managed to convince Taylor-Hart that he has a definitive pathway to Mikel Arteta’s first team if he stays.

Indeed, Gunners officials believe that he could become a ‘key player’ in the future.

In agreeing a contract, Arsenal would also be fending off interest from elsewhere. While clubs in Germany, Holland and Belgium have shown interest, Premier League clubs have monitored his situation too.

Should Arsenal get Taylor-Hart’s new terms signed soon, he could play a part in the club’s pre-season schedule.

The Gunners travel to Scotland and America, but England’s Euro 2020 star Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli – who will represent Brazil at the Olympics – will have little role to play.

Attacker Taylor-Hart scored 11 goals in 30 appearances last season. Despite starting the season in the Under-18s ranks, he successfully contributed to the Under-23s team.

Neville calls for Saka drop

Despite failures in keeping Gnabry, Malen and Ismael Bennacer at the club, Emile Smith Rowe and Saka present major success stories for Arsenal’s youth development.

The latter has impressed at Euro 2020, pushing for a starting role amid his status as England’s youngest forward in the squad.

According to Gary Neville, though, the winger should not start Sunday’s final against Italy.