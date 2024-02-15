Arsenal, Brighton braced for summer bids as Euro giants line up stunning offers for classy wingers

Barcelona are reportedly considering ambitious offers for Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Brighton’s Karou Mitoma in the summer.

The Catalans are looking to bolster their attacking options at the end of the season but have to be careful with their spending due to their ongoing financial issues.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Martinelli is at the top of their transfer wishlist.

The Brazil international, who joined Arsenal in 2019, is one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players. He has scored seven goals and made three assists in 27 appearances so far this season.

Martinelli is under contract at the Emirates until 2027 and therefore Barcelona will find it very difficult to sign him but are still pushing for a deal.

Arsenal will demand a big fee for the talented winger so unless the LaLiga giants sell several players, it seems unlikely they’d be able to afford Martinelli in the summer.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Chelsea in blockbuster new transfer battle as ‘juicy’ offer for West Ham ace prepared

Barcelona keen on Martinelli, Mitoma and Kvaratskhelia

Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona are also interested in Mitoma. Brighton are willing to sell the Japan international for €60m (approx. £51.2m).

The Catalans are not the only team chasing the winger, however, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all admirers of his.

Again, £51.2m is out of Barcelona’s price range at the moment but if they do sell some key players, that could make a deal possible.

Mitoma enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, scoring 10 goals and eight assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He has missed eight matches through injury this term but has still scored three goals and laid on six assists in 25 outings so far.

Another player Barcelona are chasing, as per the report, is Napoli superstar winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – but he will be more expensive than both Martinelli and Mitoma.

The Serie A side previously slapped a €100m (£87m) price tag on the Georgia international. Along with Barcelona, Manchester City have also registered an interest in Kvaratskhelia.

It’s clear that the Catalans have made signing a top quality winger one of their priorities for the summer.

As mentioned, affording the likes of Martinelli, Mitoma and Kvaratskhelia will be difficult for them. They may even opt to include players in a part-exchange deal for one of the trio.

For example, they could give Brighton the chance to sign Ansu Fati on a permanently as part of an offer for Mitoma.

In any case, it seems very unlikely that Arsenal would be willing to part ways with Martinelli at the end of the season.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd given hope of striking sensational £103m midfielder deal but Ratcliffe to be tested; Arsenal ‘pressing’ to sign dynamic LaLiga attacker