Arsenal get brilliant second opportunity to sign £70m star and obliterate Newcastle ploy

Arsenal will be handed another shot at landing Sporting star Ousmane Diomande, as the Portuguese outfit remain open to his sale – in a move which would see Newcastle United lose out.

Diomande is a 19-year-old centre-back who spent time at Danish club FC Midtjylland before moving to Portugal in August last year, initially with second-tier side Mafra. After impressing there, Diomande convinced Sporting to sign him on a permanent basis in January.

The Ivorian is now a guaranteed starter in Sporting’s team, having played a full 90 minutes in all but one of their Primeira Liga games so far this term.

He is forming a solid defensive partnership with the likes of Sebastian Coates and Goncalo Inacio.

However, Sporting may soon have their defence torn up in the transfer market by major clubs.

Inacio has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and West Ham United, though it is currently Liverpool leading the charge.

Newcastle have also looked into capturing Inacio as part of a double deal involving Diomande.

Such a transfer would see Inacio and Diomande become the long-term replacements for Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles in the Newcastle squad, as both of those players are now past the 30 mark.

Arsenal in pole position to land Sporting ace

Although, Newcastle might be beaten to Diomande’s signing. According to Portuguese newspaper Record (as cited by Sport Witness), Arsenal remain in the mix to bring the one-time Ivory Coast international to England.

After having a €35million (£30m) bid rejected by Sporting in the summer, Arsenal have been given the green light to return with a new offer as Sporting are ‘not closing the door’ on a potential sale. Sporting would rather not sell the player midway through the campaign though, which sets up a possible move in summer 2024.

Of course, Sporting’s stance could also give Newcastle a good opportunity at signing Diomande. But at this moment in time, it looks like Arsenal are leading the charge for his services.

Sporting rate Diomande at a whopping €80m (£70m) and have resultantly handed him a release clause worth that amount. But it remains to be seen if they will actually receive that much through his sale, especially if the defender pushes to leave.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta can currently rely on William Saliba, Gabriel and Jakub Kiwior at centre-half, while Jurrien Timber will return from an ACL injury late in the season.

If Arsenal are to truly challenge Europe’s elite, such as Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, then they need a fourth centre-back to join the squad. And Diomande could fill that role perfectly. Plus, he is only young, which means he has plenty of time to develop and potentially become a top performer in the Premier League.

