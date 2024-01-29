Arsenal cast aside, as Liverpool rival Newcastle for star that’d replace icon of Klopp era

Arsenal no longer appear to be in the race for Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, as Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United have instead been named as his main suitors by a report.

Inacio has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting in the last six months. Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United were some of the first English teams backed to land him, while Real Madrid are also understood to hold an interest.

But on January 4, Arsenal were named as the ‘best positioned club’ to sign the centre-back after they sensationally burst into the race for him.

Were Inacio to move to the Emirates, then he would replace Gabriel Magalhaes in Mikel Arteta’s backline and form a new partnership with William Saliba.

Although, it is now uncertain whether the Gunners are actually leading the race for Inacio. According to an update from Portuguese newspaper Record, Liverpool and Newcastle are the main clubs vying to snap the Portugal defender up.

Liverpool and Newcastle will have to wait until the summer before either club can strike an agreement with Sporting, as the Primeira Liga outfit have no intention of selling him midway through the campaign.

Inacio’s contract with Sporting runs until June 2027 and includes a €60million (£51m) release clause. That is clearly big money, although in the current market it could end up being great value for money.

After all, defenders such as Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and Matthijs de Ligt have swapped clubs for more than that £51m fee, and Inacio has the potential to emerge into one of the very best centre-backs in Europe.

Goncalo Inacio could replace Van Dijk at Liverpool

It is hard to predict which club out of Liverpool and Newcastle will win the race for the 22-year-old, although it could be argued that the Reds will push harder to bring him in.

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season has sparked rumours that integral trio Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold might all decide to follow him out over the next 18 months.

Following Liverpool’s 5-2 FA Cup thrashing of Norwich City on Sunday, Van Dijk was asked about his future.

However, in a rather worrying turn of events for Liverpool fans, the club captain did not confirm that he will stay for the next era.

“That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know,” he said.

Van Dijk’s contract expires in summer 2025, and he was then told in the interview that Liverpool will soon need to make a decision on his long-term future.

“That is correct – good maths,” the Netherlands star replied. “Listen, I don’t know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known.

“To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff is leaving, and there are so many things that will change.

“So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation, I can’t say now.”

Van Dijk has been a stalwart for Liverpool since joining in January 2018, having made 246 appearances and emerged into one of Klopp’s most vital players.

However, as Inacio is a left-sided centre-half, he could soon arrive on Merseyside to become Van Dijk’s long-term successor.

