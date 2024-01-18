Arsenal to challenge Man Utd for signing of classy Bayern star as ‘strained’ Tuchel relationship emerges

Arsenal and Manchester United will go head-to-head for the signing of a Bayern Munich player who wants out because of Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

Neither Arsenal or Man Utd have made any signings so far this month. Arsenal have barely been involved in any transfers, while Man Utd have offloaded players including Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal through loan deals.

The two Premier League giants have seen what has happened to Everton and Nottingham Forest and are wary of spending big money this month in case they get close to their Profit and Sustainability limit.

However, Arsenal and Man Utd should both have more money to spend come the summer. Man Utd in particular, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to boost Erik ten Hag’s transfer kitty with an influx of cash to help improve the squad.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Ratcliffe and Ten Hag are in disagreement over one important signing. While Ratcliffe wants Man Utd to raid Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, Ten Hag is eager to reunite with former Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt at Old Trafford.

German source Bild (as cited by the Express), have now provided the latest on De Ligt’s situation. They state that Man Utd are not alone in pursuing the Bayern star, as Arsenal are prepared to battle them for his signing.

Both teams have been alerted to the possibility of landing De Ligt after learning about his issues in Bavaria. The 24-year-old has a ‘strained’ relationship with Tuchel, due to the manager preferring to use Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano at centre-back.

Kim is now away on international duty with South Korea, which means De Ligt could pick up more game time in the coming weeks. However, it appears the damage has already been done.

Arsenal, Man Utd want Bayern star amid uncertain future

De Ligt is currently weighing up his options and could push to leave Bayern at the end of the season. Arsenal and Man Utd will be ready and waiting to snap him up, should that happen.

Man Utd have long been searching for a new centre-back amid concerns over the future of Raphael Varane. The Frenchman has been left frustrated by Ten Hag’s decision to select Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of him when all players are fit – a bit like how De Ligt is feeling.

The Netherlands star could form a solid centre-back partnership with Lisandro Martinez if Man Utd are able to fight off Arsenal and win the race for him.

The link between De Ligt and Arsenal is slightly more surprising, given the fact Mikel Arteta already has William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes available at centre-back.

Perhaps Arteta feels De Ligt would be an upgrade on Gabriel, as he could form part of a brilliant backline alongside Saliba. Although, this would be harsh on Gabriel.

