Arsenal appear unlikely to rekindle their interest in signing Galatasaray’s on-loan striker Victor Osimhen in the January window, with an in-the-know journalist revealing all on Mikel Arteta’s stance and with the five strikers on the Gunners’ radar coming to light.

The Nigerian marksman is regarded as one of the game’s elite marksman having rattled in an impressive 76 goals in 133 games for Napoli over a four-season spell on the Amalfi Coast. That had led to strong interest in his services over the summer window, with Chelsea leading the way and trying all in their power to secure his signing on what turned out to be a dramatic transfer deadline day.

But when the Blues were unable to strike a deal, Osimhen was left in transfer limbo, ultimately being forced to join Galatasaray on a season’s loan with Napoli having signed Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Chelsea remain very much in the running to sign Osimhen when the transfer window reopens in January, with the Blues described as being in ‘constant contact’ with the player’s entourage and with Enzo Maresca’s side one of the clubs named as part of the striker’s 10-team break clause inserted into his Gala loan contract.

However, of late there have been whisperings that Arsenal could relaunch their interest in signing the player in the winter window, with the Gunners also on that list of clubs given dispensation to strike a deal if they meet Napoli’s valuation.

In-the-know Arsenal journalist Charles Watts, however, insists it is highly unlikely the Gunners will rekindle their interest, writing in his Caught Offside column: “I just don’t really see it happening in terms of Arsenal. As I’ve said before, I’ve never really been told about any Arsenal interest in Osimhen since the summer of 2022, when they ended up moving for Gabriel Jesus instead, so I would be surprised if they go for him in January.

“I think, if and when they do go for another striker, it might be a slightly different profile to the Nigeria international. Anyway, right now they are very happy with what Kai Havertz is offering them as the central striker.”

IN-DEPTH ➡️ How Victor Osimhen fits in at SEVEN top clubs named in Galatasaray break-clause

Arsenal have five strikers on their wishlist as Osimhen asking price emerges.

With Napoli boss Antonio Conte confirming that Osimhen has no future at Napoli, several top sources have now revealed the player’s exit clause has now been lowered to just €75m (£63.2m / €82.7m) ahead of the January window.

However, if Osimhen is not sold before the end of next summer’s window, Napoli have the right to extend his contract through to 2027 in order to protect their valuation of the star.

Despite that reduced price coming to light, the most likely destination for the player come January will indeed be Chelsea, with Maresca very much behind plans to try and bring the 37-times capped Nigeria international to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal, for their part, do remain keen to sign a new striker in 2025 and TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday the five strikers who remain under surveillance for a move to Emirates Stadium.

Top of their wanted list remains RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who was the subject of a strong approach from Arsenal over the summer, only for the Slovenian striker to decide to sign an extension to his contract with the Bundesliga side.

Despite that new deal, the Gunners remain keen to bring the striker to London in 2025 and they will continue to monitor him over a potential move.

He is far from the only striker on their wanted list, though, and the Gunners are also looking at Jonathan David, Marcus Thuram, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak as would-be options.

Arsenal could raise funds by selling Arteta favourite

Elsewhere at Arsenal, the Gunners are facing a battle to retain the services of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has been made Inter Milan’s top January target.

That’s according to InterLive who believe the strong competition for shirts at Emirates Stadium will see the versatile Japanese defender depart in January, and with Arteta having reluctantly accepted he may need to let the player move on and with his possible price tag also coming to light.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has been told Arsenal are open to offloading Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko – who both play primarily at left-back.

Given both of those players, Tierney especially, are behind Tomiyasu in the pecking order, it stands to reason Arsenal would prioritise selling either of that pair before entertaining offers for Tomiyasu.

How do Nicolas Jackson and Victor Osimhen compare?

Despite Osimhen being regarded as one of the world’s elite goalscorers, his record last season did not rate any more favourably than often-maligned Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson.

And while the Napoli man did offer one additional goal contribution than the Chelsea No 15, it was Jackson who outscored Osimhen (15 to 14).

Given Jackson also took more shots per game (3.6 vs 2.3) that probably does not come as much of a surprise.

This season, Osinhem’s xG stands at 0.7 goals per game, the same figure as what Jackson is on.