Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have listed Real Madrid's teenage defender Victor Valdepenas as a concrete target for 2026, according to television reports in Spain.

The defending LaLiga champions are in a bit of a sticky patch right now, not least owing to a poor run of results that has seen them win just two of their last eight games going into Sunday evening's clash at Alaves.

Thankfully for the 44-year-old, Los Blancos were able to claim a much-needed win, handed to them after a Rodrygo’s winner and with the goal ultimately showing why talk of a January exit from the Bernabeu is wide of the mark for the Brazilian.

With Real suffering several high-profile injury absences, particularly across his defence, Valdepenas was handed his debut during the clash at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

The 19-year-old, who can operate as a centre-half or a full-back, made his debut at left-back for Alonso in the absence of the suspended Alvaro Fernandez-Carreas.

Now, according to the reliable ESPN Deportes, the Gunners have a growing interest in prising the Real No.40 away from the Bernabeu in 2026, with sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly planning a ‘convincing offer’ to bring in the teenager in the upcoming transfer windows.

His deal at the Bernabeu does not expire until summer 2029, so Real are in a strong position to resist any interest that comes their way.

However, the offer of a better route towards regular first-team football could be used to lure Valdepenas away from the Bernabeu, and that is said to be at the forefront of the player’s thinking before deciding on his future. To that end, his debut for the club on Sunday night is a timely one by Alonso, if not one that has been forced by their multiple injuries and suspensions.

The report also notes that Arsenal are not alone in their interest in acquiring his services, with several Bundesliga sides, including Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, also closely monitoring the Spain U19 international.

Arteta and his love for versatile defenders at Arsenal

Arteta has already shown a preference for acquiring defenders who are equally adept at operating at both centre-half and full-back. And as things stand, the Gunners boss already has four players like him in his senior squad who can fulfil both positions.

Indeed, Ben White was signed as a centre-half before being converted to a right-back by Arteta.

Riccardo Calafioro, who started in the game as a left-back but sprang to prominence as a centre-half, has been used, more often than not, as a left-back by Arteta.

Similarly, Piero Hincapie, who arrived this summer on a season’s loan from Bayer Leverkusen, can cover both centre-half and left-back. He has partnered William Saliba at the heart of defence in recent games.

At the same time, the very excellent and consistent Jurrien Timber has played in every position across Arsenal’s defence since arriving at Emirates Stadium, though he has come to be regarded as the first-choice right-back for the majority of this season.

Should he sign, Valdepenas would also tick that box for Arteta, though given the enormous quality and depth of Arsenal’s defensive options, it may take quite the sell from Berta to convince him to ditch Madrid for north London.

