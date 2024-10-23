Aston Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych ia wanted at Arsenal and one other Premier League side

Arsenal are sizing up a rising Aston Villa star who is out of contract at season’s end, and his arrival would spell the end for a recent Gunners signing.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Brighton are tracking Aston Villa goalkeeper, Oliwier Zych. The 20-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Villa Park and is expected to be one of the most sought-after young goalkeepers in 2025.

Zych is yet to debut for Unai Emery’s side, though did impress during a loan spell back in his native Poland with Puszcza Niepołomice last season.

He’ll be eligible to agree a pre-contract agreement with clubs come January and and per the report, Arsenal would insert him at No 2 in their goalkeeping ranks.

David Raya is the undisputed No 1 at present, with Bournemouth loanee Neto providing back-up after Aaron Ramsdale was sold to Southampton.

However, Neto’s chances of securing a permanent move to the Emirates look bleak and the arrival of Zych to serve as second in command would lay waste to those faint hopes.

If Arsenal, Brighton or any other club were to poach Zych as a free agent, Villa would be in line to receive a compensation fee set by a tribunal.

All change in Arsenal’s goalkeeping department

Raya signed from Brentford outright following Arsenal’s activation of their £27m option to buy over the summer. As mentioned, Ramsdale moved to Southampton (£18m plus £7m in add-ons) and was replaced by loanee Neto.

However, the changes between the sticks did not end there, with rising young goalkeepers Tommy Setford (Ajax) and Lucas Nygaard (Nordsjaelland) also arriving.

Another blossoming Arsenal stopper, Karl Hein, was sent on a season-long loan to Spain with Real Valladolid.

Clubs have experimented with possessing what could be described as two number ones in the goalkeeping department. That was certainly the case at Arsenal when Raya and Ramsdale were on the books last season.

Whether those situations bring out the best in both players or conversely, undermines them both is open to debate.

If Arsenal were to sign Zych and make him their chief back-up, it would be a return to the more traditional clear No 1 formula.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

In other news, Arsenal have been handed a boost in their quest to sign Alexander Isak.

According to Give Me Sport, the Sweden international ‘could seek an exit route if Newcastle fails to seal European qualification.’ Newcastle currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

Elsewhere, Villa’s Jhon Duran is another striker in the Gunners’ sights, though he’ll not be available on the cheap.

Reports out of Duran’s native Colombia state Villa won’t even consider cashing in for a penny less than £75m.

Finally, Arsenal appear unlikely to sign loanee Raheem Sterling outright thanks to a valuation gap.

The Gunners would be willing to sign Sterling for around £15m, though Chelsea hope to recoup £25m.

GO DEEPER: Everything you need to know about Oliwier Zych

Poland under-21 international Zych has been with Aston Villa since August 2020. The towering young goalkeeper was in high demand at the time, having been scouted by Arsenal and Bayern Munich among others.

He’d previously shone in the youth set-up of Polish top-flight side Zaglebie Lubin and was a regular for his country at youth level.

Zych went into Villa’s academy ranks upon joining the Midlands club and he impressed sufficiently to earn selection for the under-21 squad for three EFL Trophy fixtures in just his second season in England.

In the summer of 2023, Zych captained his country at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta. Poland were eliminated at the group stage, narrowly missing out of progression as they finished third in their group, behind second-placed Italy on goal difference. Still, the young goalkeeper impressed, conceding only three goals.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in Poland with Puszcza Niepolomice, making 26 appearances and keeping seven clean sheets.

Zych’s form in his homeland earned him a first senior international call-up as he was named in Poland’s provisional Euro 2024 squad last March. But an injury sustained on under-21 duty ruled him out of the tournament.

Although he is yet to make a senior debut for Unai Emery’s side, Zych was included in Villa’s matchday squads for recent Champions League fixtures with Young Boys and Bayern Munich.

