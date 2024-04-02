Arsenal, Chelsea battle for top winger erupts with Barcelona to ‘cash in’; Tottenham fall behind in race

Arsenal and Chelsea have seen their hopes of landing Raphinha boosted, with Barcelona reportedly poised to sell him in the next transfer window.

Raphinha enjoyed a fantastic stint in England with Leeds United between October 2020 and July 2022. The winger, who mainly operates on the right flank, played a crucial role in Leeds avoiding relegation from the Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

Not only did Raphinha manage 11 goals and three assists in 35 league matches, but he also scored during the 2-1 victory over Brentford on the final day of the campaign, which saved Leeds’ top-flight status.

That summer, the Brazilian ace was heavily linked with a big summer transfer. Arsenal and Liverpool were both tipped to launch bids, though it was Chelsea who actually came closest to landing him.

But Chelsea’s hopes were dashed when Raphinha held out for a move to Barcelona, which came to fruition in July 2022.

Since then, Raphinha has registered 16 goals and 22 assists in 79 appearances for Barca. That includes six goals and 10 assists from 29 games so far this season.

DON’T MISS: The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets

But rumours that Barca will have to sell the 27-year-old this summer are growing, with the La Liga giants needing to ease their tricky financial situation.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Barca president Joan Laporta will try to ‘cash in’ on Raphinha at the end of the season.

Arsenal, Chelsea back in for Raphinha

This represents a huge lift for Arsenal and Chelsea, with the two London clubs still eager to land him. They know that Raphinha can make a massive impact in the Premier League and feel he would be a great addition to their respective squads.

Tottenham are also interested in the former Rennes man, though reporter Pete O’Rourke states that they are already ‘well-stocked’ for wingers and may also struggle to meet his price tag.

Arsenal and Chelsea appear to be the English clubs leading the charge for Raphinha. Although, there is also a chance the player will leave Europe altogether.

Football Insider add that Saudi clubs hold concrete interest in Raphinha and are weighing up a gigantic £86million offer for him.

Barca would be more inclined to sell Raphinha to a Saudi team, as it is unlikely Arsenal or Chelsea will match that bid.

There is one factor that could see the 22-cap international return to England, and that is the player’s strength in these situations.

While at Leeds, he showed he only wants to make the right move for his career. A switch to Saudi would clearly be a backwards step, so Raphinha may push to join either Arsenal or Chelsea.

READ MORE: Chelsea ponder cashing in on £35m star as AC Milan interest refuses to go away