Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the clubs on the trail of Argentine full-back Nicolas Tagliafico after the player’s agent confirmed he will be leaving Ajax.

The 27-year-old was one of Argentina’s most prominent players in the 2018 World Cup, his energetic bursts up the left flank and boundless energy catching the eye and making him one of the most name-checked players during commentary.

Tagliafico moved to Ajax from Independiente for a fee of just £4m in January 2018 but his price tag has gone up sharply during his time with the Amsterdam club.

Last season, he was a key man as Ajax came so close to reaching the Champions League final after knocking out Real Madrid and Juventus in a memorable run to the last four.

In the current campaign, Tagliafico has again showed his worth by scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 38 appearances for the Dutch outfit.

It’s common for Ajax stars to move on to Europe’s biggest leagues and Tagliafico is set to become the latest following new quotes from his agent Ricardo Schlieper.

Although the player is under contract until 2022, Schlieper said: “We are looking for a transfer for Tagliafico.

“We have agreed with Ajax that he would leave this year. After having spent two and a half seasons at the club, it’s the ideal moment for it.

“If football goes back to being normal, a transfer could be done for Tagliafico.

“There are clubs that are interested but we have to see how everything pans out with football and the pandemic.

“I will never mention a name of the club we are speaking with because it hurts the negotiations for us and the player.”

That confirms a story from last year when the man capped 25 times by Argentina said he would only stay for one more season.

Despite Tagliafico’s agent keeping his cards close to his chest, two of the interested clubs are believed to be Arsenal and Chelsea and, according to Mundo Deportivo, Ajax have valued Tagliafico at just £22.4m which will encourage the London duo to do business.

Arsenal have options at left-back but new boss Mikel Arteta will want to shape his own team while Chelsea could be priced out of a bid for Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, making Tagliafico a more appealing option.

However, they could face rival bids from Paris St. Germain and Inter.