Arsenal, Chelsea in blockbuster new transfer battle as ‘juicy’ offer for West Ham ace prepared

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea once again look set to battle it out for the signing of a top player, with West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus reportedly being pursued this time around.

Arsenal and Chelsea have tussled for signings on plenty of occasions in the past. In January 2023, both clubs were interested in landing exciting winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal were viewed as the frontrunners for a long time, and Mudryk himself even revealed his desire to join the Gunners. However, Arsenal refused to meet Shakhtar’s huge £89million asking price, and this saw Chelsea swoop in.

Given the 23-year-old’s struggles in West London so far though, Arsenal appear to have dodged a bullet.

Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to compete for the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, too. His sister and agent, Melissa Onana, has confirmed there are several opportunities to leave Goodison Park for bigger and better things.

Now, a new transfer war is brewing, with reports in Spain (as cited by CaughtOffside) claiming both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Kudus.

The attacking midfielder has been brilliant since joining West Ham from Ajax last summer, having registered nine goals and two assists in 27 games and formed a deadly partnership with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

Kudus’ ability to score goals from seemingly anywhere in the final third has got Arsenal and Chelsea excited. The Blues are currently leading the race for Kudus, as Mauricio Pochettino in particular has a ‘strong desire’ to work with him.

Chelsea prepare offer for Arsenal target

Chelsea, who were in talks to snare Kudus before he went to West Ham, have even drawn up an offer ahead of the summer window opening.

The West London side will start the bidding at a ‘juicy’ €45million (£38.5m), though it is highly likely this will be rejected as it is the same amount West Ham originally paid for the Ghanaian.

Irons chiefs feel Kudus’ value has skyrocketed since his arrival in England and could therefore demand upwards of £50-60m.

While Chelsea are currently leading the race for Kudus, thanks to their huge spending power, Arsenal cannot be discounted.

After all, Mikel Arteta’s side are faring much better than Chelsea in the Premier League this season and are in the mix for the title, which would make a big impression on Kudus.

However, the report adds that Arsenal must sell a few players before they can afford a big-money swoop for the 23-year-old. Emile Smith Rowe is one player who might be sold, as he is facing a ‘huge’ summer decision on his Arsenal future amid interest from Aston Villa and West Ham.

