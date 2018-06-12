Arsenal, Chelsea dealt blow as £35m midfield target reveals Napoli talks

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is set to deal Arsenal and Chelsea a big blow after revealing talks over a move to Serie A outfit Napoli.

The 26-year-old, who is expected to fetch a fee of around £35million, has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past six months, with Manchester City also said to be keen on the player.

However, Seri’s agent has revealed that his client is ‘tempted’ by the opportunity to work with Carlo Ancelotti after another productive campaign in Ligue 1 that saw a number of Europe’s top clubs sit up and take notice.

Seri’s agent, Franklin Mala, told Radio Kiss Kiss: “We are in talks with Napoli and he’s tempted by the idea of wearing the jersey.

“He would really like to play for Napoli and Carlo Ancelotti could get the best out of his characteristics.”

Napoli finished second in Serie A under Maurizio Sarri last season, only for Sarri to then be replaced by former Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti.

Chelsea are said to be keen on Seri as they look for a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery is well aware of the midfielder’s talents having faced him during his time in charge at PSG.

However, it would appear that Napoli have stolen a march on their rivals and could announce Seri’s capture in the coming weeks.

