Manchester United’s chances of keeping Anthony Martial beyond June 2020 have been given a serious thumbs down by the player’s agent.

It was reported on Thursday evening that United had triggered the one-year option on the France winger’s deal – news that will at least prevent the club losing him as a free agent next summer.

That arrangement will now give United the time to either negotiate a new deal with the player, or, as the latest reports suggest, cash in on the star before the lets his contract run down.

Reports in France claim United had already told Martial they would take up the 12-month option on his deal – but opted against making the news common knowledge in order to try and negotiate a bumper new five-year contract for a player, who has once again become a key figure under Jose Mourinho this season.

Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley claimed in the summer that the player was adamant his long-term future lies away from Old Trafford and was indeed looking to leave. That came amid reports that both Arsenal and Chelsea were readying serious offers to United for the player.

And now Lamboley, speaking to RMC Sport in France, has reiterated that claim and has painted United a bleak outlook over their hopes of tying the player to a long-term deal.

“I am very pessimistic about a positive outcome of the discussions,” Lamboley said.

“They’ve already made several offers that do not meet our expectations.

“We are far from an agreement for the time being.”

Martial has also been linked with moves to Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham and interest in the former Monaco talent will no doubt intensify amid Lamboley’s latest claims.

