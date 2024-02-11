Arsenal and Chelsea ‘in talks’ to sign in-demand Everton star as Arteta aims to beat Blues to dream Jorginho replacement

Arsenal and Chelsea have already ‘made contact’ with Everton regarding a move for talented midfielder Amadou Onana, according to reports.

The 22-year-old joined the Toffees from Lille in 2022 and has become one of their most important players – catching the attention of many top clubs.

Onana generally plays as a defensive midfielder and averages 2.6 tackles and 0.6 interceptions per match. He has featured 17 times in the Premier League this term.

Sean Dyche sees the Belgian international as a key player for the future and wants to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sees Onana as a perfect long-term replacement for the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

Chelsea, on the other hand, first registered an interest in the Everton star last summer but failed to reach an agreement with the Toffees at the time.

Manchester United have also shown an interest in Onana in the past but the rise of Kobbie Mainoo may mean that they don’t sign a new midfielder in the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘already in talks’ with Everton as they aim to sign Onana at the end of the season.

The report claims that Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder but ‘questions are being raised’ over their ability to match Everton’s asking price.

Everton are allegedly looking for ‘£51m or more’ for Onana this summer, although TEAMtalk sources indicate his true price tag is closer to £70m.

In any case, that rules Barcelona out of the race for the youngster as they would ‘only be able to afford to pay £34m.’

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place between Arsenal and Chelsea for Onana.

As mentioned, Arsenal are looking to bring in a young, top quality centre-mid who can replace the likes of Jorginho and Partey in the long-term.

As for Chelsea, Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham for the past few months and some members of the Blues’ hierarchy believe he should be sold.

Enzo Fernandez has also been linked with a shock early departure from Stamford Bridge recently.

Onana, therefore, could prove to be a valuable addition to either of the London side’s squads, if they can reach an agreement with Everton.

