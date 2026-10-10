Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea alerted to elegant Roma wonderkid who has wowed Gasperini – Exclusive

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are among a host of Premier League clubs tracking Roma teenager Emmanuel Lulli after the defender caught the eye of scouts initially watching teammate Wesley, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources has previously revealed that Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping close tabs on Wesley, and that interest has continued this season.

While the Premier League trio remain impressed by the Brazilian, we understand that Lulli’s performances have also stood out significantly, with scouts now urging their recruitment chiefs to take the young defender seriously as a potential target.

Lulli made his first-team debut under Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini earlier this season and is increasingly viewed as an important part of the Italian club’s long-term plans.

The 19-year-old is an elegant, six-foot full-back who offers quality at both ends of the pitch. Comfortable defensively, he has also demonstrated a real ability to contribute going forward, making him an exciting prospect for Roma.

Having progressed through the club’s academy, Lulli is now beginning to make his mark at senior level, with his development attracting growing attention from England.

His emergence has also had an impact on Wesley, who has been utilised across the pitch and is showing an added versatility to his game. The Brazilian has operated on both the left and right, giving Roma greater flexibility while continuing to attract attention from Premier League scouts…

DON’T MISS: ‘Emotional’ Van Dijk drops biggest hint yet he’s leaving Liverpool – ‘It’s been an incredible journey’

Top Premier League scouts alerted by Lulli’s rise

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs scouts have reported back to their respective recruitment chiefs that Lulli is a player they should take seriously, having been impressed by what they have seen from the teenager.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are also aware of Lulli’s rise through the Roma ranks, with sources indicating that while the clubs already knew of his potential, his recent impact in the first team has brought him further into focus.

Sources understand that European champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been impressed by Lulli’s emergence, adding another major European club to the growing list of sides monitoring his progress.

The growing interest represents a significant development for Roma, who are well aware of the talent they have coming through and the attention his performances are beginning to attract.

However, we can reveal that the Serie A side are already looking at tying Lulli down to a new contract as they look to protect his future and fend off potential interest from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

READ NEXT: Father of ‘world-class’ Arsenal star discusses transfer amid bold Real Madrid claim