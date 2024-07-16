Spain stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams could be set to team up at Barcelona

Barcelona have moved into pole position for the signing of Nico Williams after a big update from Fabrizio Romano – and with the trusted reporter revealing why Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all remain keen but look destined to see their efforts rebuffed.

The Spain star outlined his huge potential with some superb dispays for his country as they won a record fourth European Championships this summer, beating England 2-1 in the final. Athletic Club star Williams opened the scoring on the night for his country, firing home a low finish under Jordan Pickford after finding himself in space inside the box.

And while Cole Palmer equalised for the Three Lions, it was Mikel Oyarzabal who fired home a winner with four minutes remaining to hand La Roja the glory and Williams the second senior trophy win of his career, having also won the Copa del Rey with his side last season.

Having been born and raised in Pamplona and starring alongside his big brother, Inaki, Williams is playing for his boyhood club and is clearly very settled in the side.

However, with a tempting €55m (£46.2m) clause in his deal, Bilbao’s chances of retaining his services beyond this summer are looking more remote than ever – and with a clutch of top clubs already on his trail, a big-money transfer this summer always looked on the cards.

Indeed, Williams has long been on Barcelona’s transfer radar for several months now, with previous boss Xavi Hernandez outlining him as a top target for this summer’s upcoming window.

And while Xavi has since been replaced by Hansi Flick, Barcelona interest in securing his signing has been solidified after his star billing at Euro 2024.

Barcelona talks open for Nico Williams after Romano confirmation

As always with Barcelona, there has always been a question of finances and whether the club could afford to meet the release clause in his Bilbao contract.

However, last week president Joan Laporta went public in declaring that funds were in place to secure his signing and that there was a confidence around the Nou Camp that Williams would become their first high-profile signing of the summer.

“Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams,” Laporta said.

“Nico’s a player I like – like him a lot. We are working with [Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave Deco to close the operations we are working on.

“Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within La Liga’s Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].”

Now trusted reporter Romano has confirmed that talks to bring the 22-year-old to Catalonia are scheduled in for later this week.

“Barcelona are prepared to advance in talks with Nico Williams’ camp starting from this week, as salary structure is key factor to move forward,” Romano posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Hansi Flick has already approved Nico as top target for this summer. Timing is key as Premier League clubs are also there.”

Key to the deal is the salary structure and Williams’ demands are thought to be high and one hurdle Barca will need to overcome if they are to secure his signing.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool interest in Euro 2024 winner confirmed

News of the talks will deliver a potential knockout blow to a string of Premier League suitors, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all having shown an interest in acquiring Williams’ services.

Providing an update on where the chase was at, Romano said of the Premier League trio remained in the mix but has explained why a move looks difficult.

“Premier League clubs are still there because Chelsea still appreciate Nico Williams, but they don’t want to pay crazy money in terms of salary commission, and obviously the release clause in one solution. So this is one topic,” Romano said on a live broadcast.

“Arsenal still appreciate Nico Williams, but they also don’t want to pay in that kind of structure. They wanted something different in terms of money, but the appreciation of Arsenal and especially of Mikel Arteta for Nico Williams is real.

“Liverpool also like the player, but Liverpool never started any concrete contact to advance so far.”

However, Williams is believed to have made it clear to his representatives that Barcelona are now his first choice and that a dream move across LaLiga, which will see him team up with Spain teammate Lamine Yamal in a mouthwatering link-up, is now on the cards.