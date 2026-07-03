Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City all say YES to Lille request for Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer – Exclusive

A growing number of Europe’s biggest clubs are coming around to Lille’s preferred structure for any deal involving Ayyoub Bouaddi, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all now prepared to loan the teenager back for the 2026/27 season if it secures his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old remains one of the most sought-after young players in world football following another outstanding campaign, and while Lille are prepared to cash in this summer, they have made their ideal scenario abundantly clear.

We understand the French club want Bouaddi sold this summer before immediately returning to Lille on loan for another season.

With Champions League football on the agenda next term, Lille believe another year of regular first-team football at the highest level represents the perfect environment for the midfielder’s continued development.

Sources have confirmed to us that Bouaddi himself is open to all of the options in front of him.

The Morocco international is willing to remain at Lille for another year before moving in 2027, make a permanent switch this summer and join his new club immediately, or complete a transfer before returning to Lille on loan for the season.

The third option is now gathering significant momentum.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Paris Saint-Germain were the first club to indicate they would be happy to agree to Lille’s preferred structure. Their interest in the teenager charts back well over a calendar year.

The European champions remain huge admirers of Bouaddi and believe another season playing every week in Ligue 1 and the Champions League would only accelerate his development. Now PSG are no longer alone…

READ MORE: Arsenal accelerate record-breaking midfield signing as Real Madrid, Liverpool launch rival enquiries

Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea say YES to Lille conditions for Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all softened their stance and are now prepared to accept a loan-back arrangement if it gives them the edge in the race to sign one of Europe’s elite teenage talents.

All three Premier League giants had initially been keen to integrate Bouaddi into their first-team environments sooner rather than later.

However, sources say they increasingly recognise that agreeing to Lille’s request may prove decisive in winning the battle for his signature.

Liverpool and Manchester United remain firmly aware of Bouaddi’s situation and continue to monitor developments closely.

However, sources explain both clubs are currently less convinced by the idea of completing a major transfer only to immediately loan the midfielder back to France. That leaves them in a slightly different position to several of their direct rivals.

Interest in Bouaddi extends well beyond England.

European giants want Morocco superstar too

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich remain firmly in the hunt for the midfielder, while PSG continue to believe they are in a strong position.

Whether the Spanish and German giants are prepared to embrace Lille’s preferred loan-back model remains unclear.

Ultimately, TEAMtalk understands the decision is likely to come down to Bouaddi himself.

The teenager will weigh up not only which club offers the strongest long-term pathway, but also which project best suits his immediate development over the next 12 months.

Lille’s stance, however, is unwavering.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, the Ligue 1 club are seeking what would be a world-record fee for an 18-year-old and, if they are to sanction his departure this summer, would ideally insist that the buying club allows Bouaddi to remain in Northern France on loan for one final season.

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