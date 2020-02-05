Arsenal, Chelsea monitoring Championship star likened to £47.5m PL ace

Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton are among the clubs interested in Swansea City central defender Joe Rodon, according to a report.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Premier League trio have all watched the 22-year-old over the past 18 months.

Bournemouth and Leicester City are also said to have looked at the Welshman.

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the defender as well, with manager Pep Guardiola keen on signing two central defenders in the summer.

Rodon broke into the Swansea first team 18 months ago under then-manager Graham Potter and has progressed well since then.

The centre-back, who had an ankle injury this season, has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Swansea so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 23 starts and four substitute appearances in the league.

Rodon has been compared to England international central defender John Stones, who has failed to establish himself in the City starting lineup since joining from Everton in the summer of 2016 for £47.5million.

England international Stones has made 10 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he played 24 games in the league.

City have had defensive issues this season, with Aymeric Laporte injured, while Arsenal have not looked great at the back either, with the Gunners conceding 34 goals in 25 league games.

Chelsea have also conceded 34 goals, although Frank Lampard’s side have won 12 games and scored 43 goals and are fourth in the Premier League table.

Swansea, who signed striker Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window, are aiming for promotion to the Premier League, and currently find themselves eighth in the Championship table with 46 points from 30 matches, four points behind Bristol City in the final play-off spot.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea side will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Derby County at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship.

READ MORE: Arsenal are reportedly interested in a Turkish midfielder