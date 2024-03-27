Arsenal, Chelsea in raptures as elite striker ‘looking forward’ to game-changing transfer route

Viktor Gyokeres could end up at one of Arsenal or Chelsea after it was revealed he is 'looking forward' to a return to English football

Arsenal and Chelsea have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, as it’s said he is ‘looking forward’ to a return to English football.

Both the London clubs have been linked with some top strikers of late. In the Gunners’ case, that’s because Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been slacking up top.

Of the 70 league goals scored by Mikel Arteta’s side in 2023/24, Jesus and Nketiah together have accounted for nine.

While it’s good a lot of players are chipping in, the extra goals an elite striker would be banging in could create a gap between Arsenal and other clubs at the top of the table.

On Chelsea’s part, the desire to sign a top striker is largely due to an underwhelming last couple of seasons as a whole. They came 12th last term and are currently 11th, so will be looking to make improvements in the summer.

A large pool of strikers are said to have been looked at by both clubs.

Some of the main names include Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Gyokeres – the latter is Arsenal’s favoured option, but he’s also been scouted by the Blues.

He’ll cost £86million, owing to a release clause in his Sporting contract.

Gyokeres ‘looking forward’ to return

It’s unclear whether if that is to be triggered by either side, the Swede would want to join them.

It seems that has now been answered with a resounding yes, though.

According to Correio da Manha, Gyokeres is ‘looking forward’ to a return to English football.

And he can now aim high after failing to play a single Premier League game during his time with Brighton between 2018 and 2021.

Indeed, Gyokeres has notched 36 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season, so not only is it likely he’ll be playing Premier League football if he comes back, but he can probably take his pick from one of the big-six sides.

The report does not suggest whether or not he has a preference on who he joins, but if both trigger his release clause, which is certainly possible, he could have a decision to make.

European move not out of question

Both of the English sides will seemingly have the advantage over Atletico Madrid, though.

Indeed, the La Liga giants are said to have joined the race for Gyokeres, but his desire now seems to be on England.

That said, TEAMtalk has previously revealed information from sources suggesting the striker could look for a move on the continent, so that should not be ruled out just yet.

