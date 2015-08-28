Predictions: Arsenal, Chelsea, Reds & City tipped

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Stoke and Southampton have been backed to win – join our prediction league to see if you can do better.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

George from the band Storms got four out of his 10 predictions correct last week, with Mark getting only three of his correct to slip to 35th in the table, 10 places behind the musicians but way off the pace set by the fans.

This week we have predictions from We Are The Ocean bassist Jack Spence. The band’s new single ‘Good For You’ is out now on BMG.

Week 4 Predictions

Newcastle v Arsenal: Mark 0-2, Jack 0-2

Aston Villa v Sunderland: Mark 2-0, Jack 0-0

Bournemouth v Leicester: Mark 1-1, Jack 1-1

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Mark 3-1, Jack 2-0

Liverpool v West Ham: Mark 2-0, Jack 2-1

Manchester City v Watford: Mark 3-0, Jack 3-1

Stoke v West Brom: Mark 1-0, Jack 1-0

Tottenham v Everton: Mark 2-2, Jack 1-1

Southampton v Norwich: Mark 2-1, Jack 3-0

Swansea v Manchester United: Mark 1-1, Jack 2-1

Five from Jack Spence

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

My dad grew up in Tottenham, a stone’s throw from the Lane, and my mother’s family all support Spurs too, so it was ingrained into me from an early age. I still have a vivid memory of the ’99 Worthington Cup Final against Leicester, and the last minute sucker punch to win. I thrive on injury time winners, and there have been plenty of those for Spurs in the past few seasons (usually from the foot of Eriksen).

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

David Ginola springs straight to mind, his movements were always so positive and entertaining; wherever the ball was on the pitch you just wanted it to get to him. An honourable mention to Jurgen Klinnsman too.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

I admire what Pochettino is trying to instil through the development of the youth squad, and most of the deadwood we’ve shifted in the transfer window I don’t disagree with. We need to be careful, though, not to leave ourselves short on strikers or experienced players. I feel we’re still one or two signings away from posing a serious top-four challenge, but I think Alderweireld is a great signing, and I’m looking forward to seeing the likes of Bentaleb, Kane, Mason continue to develop, as well as Pritchard, Carroll and Alli pushing for a first-team place.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I have a soft spot for two teams this season: Leicester and Bournemouth. As I mentioned, I have fond memories of the years when Leicester City were a staple of the premier league – alongside teams like Leeds and Middlesbrough – so I’m always happy to see them back in the top flight. On the other hand, I always root for the underdog, and how Bournemouth have hurdled up the leagues the past half-decade is inspiring, so I’d love to see them and their 10,000 capacity stadium stay in the Premier League, against the odds.

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

We’ve had a busy summer of festivals and that’s about to come to a head at Leeds and Reading Festival. We’ll have a little time off to recuperate afterwards, and then we’ll be gearing up for our autumn tour around the UK, and start getting back in the studio to get into the swing of writing again for the next album.