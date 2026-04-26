Arsenal and Chelsea are among a number of clubs scouting a top Ajax star

A host of Premier League clubs were in the Netherlands on Saturday night to watch Ajax star Mika Godts produce a moment of brilliance, with TEAMtalk understanding that Arsenal and Chelsea were among those in attendance.

The highly-rated Belgian winger delivered one of the goals of the season during Ajax’s 2-0 win over NAC Breda, further underlining why he is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe.

Godts, widely labelled the ‘new Eden Hazard’, has been a standout performer despite Ajax’s inconsistent campaign, registering an impressive 16 goals and 12 assists.

And his latest display only strengthened the growing belief that he is destined for a major move this summer.

Sources have confirmed that Arsenal scouts were present and have been tracking the 20-year-old closely in recent months. The Gunners are actively looking to strengthen their options on the left flank, and Godts has emerged as a serious candidate.

Chelsea were also represented, with BlueCo officials in attendance as they continue to assess emerging talent across Europe.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leeds United were also among the Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on proceedings, while long-term admirers Tottenham Hotspur remain firmly in the picture. Liverpool and Manchester United are also known to appreciate Godts.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

European big-hitters also eyeing Ajax sensation

Interest is not limited to England, though.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his progress as Ajax prepare for what looks set to be their next major sale.

With that in mind, Ajax have already begun exploring potential replacements.

Our sources indicate that Stoke City winger Milan Manhoef is one of the names under serious consideration.

The former Vitesse Arnhem man has impressed since moving to the Potteries and is viewed as a strong stylistic fit.

However, Ajax are unlikely to have a clear run. Wolves are known to be keen, while newly promoted Coventry City are also showing interest in the 24-year-old as they look to strengthen ahead of their Premier League return.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.