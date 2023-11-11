Arsenal and Chelsea stars snubbed, as Prem ace names Liverpool man ‘the best’ he’s played with

Brighton & Hove Albion centre-forward Evan Ferguson has heaped praise on Alexis Mac Allister, naming the Liverpool midfielder as ‘the best I’ve played with’, snubbing players from Arsenal and Chelsea in the process.

Ferguson burst onto the scene for Brighton last season, registering 10 goals in 25 matches across all competitions. He formed a good partnership with Mac Allister, who also excelled under Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi. Overall, Mac Allister managed 12 goals and three assists as Brighton brilliantly finished sixth in the league, qualifying them for this season’s Europa League.

Ahead of the summer, there were rumours that Ferguson and Mac Allister might become the latest players to leave Brighton for one of the richest clubs in the Premier League. While there were several approaches for Ferguson, ultimately it was Mac Allister who left.

On June 8, Liverpool announced the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner at Anfield. According to Sky Sports, the Reds paid an initial £35million for him, though the deal has the potential to rise to £55m through bonus clauses.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Ferguson was asked to name the best player he’s worked alongside in his fledgling career. Rather than name former Brighton duo Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo, who are now playing for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, the exciting striker gave Mac Allister the nod.

“The best I’ve played with? Probably Alexis [Mac Allister]. He’s obviously gone to Liverpool now, but I enjoyed playing with him,” Ferguson said.

“He’d always look forward and look for that penetrating pass.”

Mac Allister has not been able to replicate his Brighton success at Liverpool yet, as Jurgen Klopp has often used him as more of a defensive midfielder, a role the 24-year-old has struggled to get used to.

Evan Ferguson praises Mac Allister, De Zerbi

Klopp does also have Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in his squad, so he could look to change things up and select Mac Allister further forward. As he showed at Brighton, Mac Allister can be deadly in that position.

Ferguson also spoke about De Zerbi, who has earned plenty of praise for the way he has gotten Brighton playing and performing since moving to the Amex in September 2022.

“I think anyone who gives you an opportunity to play, you have to give respect and he’s given me the opportunity and it’s been very good for me,” the Republic of Ireland international said.

“You first need to come in and play and the more you play, the more you notice about yourself and your game. It’s been very good for me coming in.”

Ferguson has emerged as a potential striker target for Manchester United and Arsenal, while he has also been linked with fellow English giants Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

But Brighton have put themselves in a very strong negotiating position by tying Ferguson down to a new six-year contract on Friday. On the new deal, De Zerbi said: “Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him.”

