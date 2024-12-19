Arsenal, Chelsea have ‘strong interest’ in 15-goal striker who’s dominating goalscoring charts

Manfred Ugalde has impressed Arsenal and Chelsea with his form of late

Arsenal and Chelsea are the main clubs showing ‘strong interest’ in Costa Rica striker Manfred Ugalde, who is dominating the top goalscorers list in Russia.

The Premier League high-flyers are two of the clubs most likely to sign a striker in January. Both have been heavily linked with forward talent in recent weeks and months.

Arsenal need an alternative to Kai Havertz, as though Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick in the League Cup of late, they were his second, third and fourth goals of the campaign, coming in his 21st game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea do not seem content despite the form of Nicolas Jackson, while Christopher Nkunku could leave.

According to TBRFootball, both clubs are showing ‘strong interest’ in Costa Rica international Ugalde, who currently plays for Spartak Moscow.

He has scored 15 goals in 18 Premier Liga games this season, as well as notching three assists, and it’s believed the Premier League duo have been impressed.

There are a number of other clubs in England said to be keeping track on Ugalde, too.

Ugalde interest confirmed

TEAMtalk is aware that interest in big Premier League clubs from Ugalde is legitimate.

Indeed, sources state that a number of sides are indeed keeping tabs on him.

At 22 years old, the striker could continue evolving into a fantastic striker.

With a £25million release clause for European clubs, confirmed by TEAMtalk sources, he could certainly be a good option for the Premier League.

Chelsea round-up: Move for Sesko sought

Another striker move which TEAMtalk can confirm is being pursued by Chelsea is for Benjamin Sesko, with the Blues making contact over that snare after RB Leipzig crashed out of contention in the Champions League.

We are also aware that Mykhailo Mudryk’s camp deny the star took a banned substance, and believe it came from food, which they hope will become evident when the second test is completed.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has learned that Chelsea pair Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are likely to leave the club in January.

And a potential inbound transfer is that of Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan, who Chelsea and Manchester United hope to land, TEAMtalk can confirm.

