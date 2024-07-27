Nottingham Forest star Murillo has provided a big update on his future amid transfer links with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The defender swapped Brazilian team Corinthians for Forest last summer on a five-year deal for a fee in the region of £15m.

While the Tricky Trees had a poor season, where they narrowly staved off relegation to the Championship, the centre-back was one of the few positives for the Midlands outfit.

After making 36 appearances for Forest in 2023/24 in all competitions, the Premier League side reportedly slapped a £70m price tag on his head to fend off potential suitors.

When asked about his future earlier this summer, he said: “We don’t know anything for certain. The window opened last month so I’m going to return to Nottingham Forest for pre-season. I know there was a buzz of interest.

“So, I don’t know exactly how much the [asking price] amount is, but I know there was interest. There might be some discussions on whether I’ll stay or not, so there’s a lot of things to happen still, but I’m relaxed.”

Fast forward to the present, however, and Murillo – who has also been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham – seems more open to staying at City Ground for the time being.

Despite that, he has set his sights on playing in the Champions League one day. It is very unlikely Forest will achieve that goal anytime soon, so it remains to be seen how long they can hold onto the Brazilian.

Murillo lifts lid on Forest future

He told The Telegraph: “I need regular game-time and really feel that with Forest I’m in the best place for my career. Staying here for another season will enable me to mature as a player and eventually become better prepared if the chance ever comes to play at another level one day.

“Of course, I want to eventually play in the Champions League. When I was growing up I’d play video games and play with all those teams. Whenever I hear that classic music before the games it moves me, and it would be a dream to play in that competition.

“But I’ve been focusing on my work here 100 per cent and I just want to do my best. Forest is a massive club in its own right and I feel good here. It was a season where I learned a lot and at first I wasn’t sure whether I would prove my value.

“I always believed in my potential but was questioning myself. With a lot of work I managed to have a good season and, God willing, it will be even better this season. I still believe I can do better. As a team we also believe we will fight for a better position and have higher ambitions.”

Murillo’s contract at Forest runs until the summer of 2028, which puts them in a strong position when it comes to transfer negotiations. However, after being docked points for profit and sustainability breaches last season, they may need to sell a player for a sizeable fee before signing any others.

The spectre of another points deduction will have been eased after selling Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala to Lyon for £27m and £20m respectively; plus, Newcastle United paid them another £20m to sign Odysseas Vlachodimos.