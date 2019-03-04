Arsenal, Chelsea target offered to Real Madrid in £52m deal

Arsenal and Chelsea attacking target Luka Jovic has reportedly been offered to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

A report in Marca claims that the Eintracht Frankfurt striker could be on his way to the Spanish capital this summer after bagging an impressive 21 goals in 29 games this season.

The 21-year-old is believed to be a serious target for Maurizio Sarri’s Blues, along with the Gunners, and is valued at around £52million.

However, it would appear that Real are in pole position for the Serbian after Jovic was offered directly to them by his agent, who also represents top Juventus star Miralem Pjanic.

Real are expected to be in the market for another striker this summer, as they bid to improve their firepower after losing Cristiano Ronaldo’s normally prolific haul when he moved to Juventus in 2018.

The report goes on to state that the Bernabeu giants believe that Jovic represents a sound investment, given his age, and are ready to outbid any rivals for the youngster.