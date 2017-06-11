Mahrez ‘wants Barcelona’ before deciding on Arsenal and Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez is waiting for Barcelona to make an official move for him as he seemingly counts down his final days as a Leicester player.

The winger recently handed in an official transfer request as he tries to force a move away from the former Premier League champions this summer.

Mahrez is believed to have already held initial talks with Barca through his agents but has been told to wait as the Spanish giants try and tie up moves for positions they feel are more of a priority, namely right-back and central midfield.

The Algerian had a dramatic drop in form last season, having been crowned as the PFA’s Player of the Year as the Foxes won the title in 2014-15, although his performances did pick up following Claudio Ranieri’s exit and Craig Shakespeare’s appointment as manager.

Arsenal are believed to have an offer in place for the 26-year-old, while there is also reported interest from Chelsea, but it is Spain that is Mahrez’s preferred destination, according to the report in Sport.

Leicester are said to want around €40million for the player but Barca are not willing to pay that much and have other potential targets in the pipeline in former star Gerard Deulofeu and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele.