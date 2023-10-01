Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham primed for three-way January bidding war for £43m Toney alternative

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are set for a three-way transfer battle for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in January, according to reports.

It’s no secret that the London trio are considering bringing in a new striker this winter, and their scouts seem to be converging on the same targets.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, for instance, has been heavily linked with all three clubs for the last few weeks – he has an estimated valuation of £75m and is expected to change clubs in January.

Gimenez has emerged as an alternative for Toney for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, however, and for good reason.

The Mexico international recently created history when he became the first Feyenoord player to score an away hat-trick against Ajax as his club won the Eredivisie clash 4-0.

Gimenez’s stats since signing for Feyenoord in July 2022 have been nothing short of remarkable. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 32 league appearances – firing the Dutch giants to the Eredivisie title.

He has continued that form this season, too, scoring 10 goals in seven league appearances so far. With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see some of Europe’s biggest clubs queuing up to sign him.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham all keen on Gimenez

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Feyenoord will demand a fee in the region of £43m for Gimenez in January. If someone matches that valuation, it will be a record-breaking sale for the Eredivisie champions.

This is significantly less than what Brentford are demanding for Toney, however. The 22-year-old is also five years younger than the Bees star, but of course, he doesn’t have any Premier League experience.

Now, according to reports from Spain, as cited by GOAL, Gimenez’s performance against Ajax has ‘caught the attention’ of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

As mentioned, all three sides are looking to bring in a new striker this winter.

Several pundits have questioned whether Arsenal have a prolific enough striker to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Chelsea’s goal scoring woes continue this season despite signing Nicolas Jackson in the summer, while Spurs are yet to replace their talisman Harry Kane upfront who left for Bayern Munich in August.

As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all three of the Premier League giants make a bid for Gimenez in January. That is, if they decide against making a big-money move for Toney.

