Arsenal among three Prem sides who tried to sign Phil Foden before penning new Man City contract – Exclusive

Manchester City have confirmed Phil Foden has signed a new long-term contract after the England international rejected interest from several high profile sides to commit his future to the club, and we can reveal which three Premier League teams explored a move.

TEAMtalk revealed back in May that Foden had agreed terms in principle over a new deal and, following the completion of the remaining formalities, Man City have now officially announced the agreement.

The new contract keeps Foden at the Etihad until 2030 and ends months of speculation surrounding the future of one of the club’s most important players.

Foden had entered the final year of his previous deal, prompting interest from across Europe as clubs monitored whether the change in management at City could alter his long-term plans.

Instead, the opposite proved true. Despite Pep Guardiola’s departure and Enzo Maresca taking charge, City moved quickly to reassure Foden that he remained central to the club’s future.

TEAMtalk understands sporting director Hugo Viana played a pivotal role in securing the agreement.

During discussions with the player and his representatives, Viana made it clear that Foden would remain one of the key figures around whom City’s next era would be built.

That message gave the England international the confidence to extend his stay.

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Which clubs explored shock Phil Foden signing named

City were well aware of the growing interest in Foden before agreeing his new contract. TEAMtalk understands Bayern Munich were among the clubs monitoring his situation most closely, with City legend Vincent Kompany particularly keen to reunite with the midfielder in Germany.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also explored the possibility of a deal during the uncertainty surrounding Foden’s previous contract, while other leading European clubs kept tabs on developments as they monitored whether the England star’s situation would change.

However, Foden rebuffed every approach, making it clear his priority was always to remain at Manchester City.

Instead, he chose to stay at the club where he has spent his entire career, signing a new four-year agreement that reinforces his status as one of the cornerstones of Maresca’s squad.

The new deal also comes after a difficult summer on a personal level.

Foden was left devastated after missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup, but TEAMtalk understands he has used that disappointment as motivation ahead of the new campaign.

City believe the midfielder is ready to become one of the leading figures of the Maresca era as the club begin the next chapter following Guardiola’s departure.

By securing Foden’s long-term future despite serious interest from Bayern Munich and a host of Premier League rivals, City have sent a clear message about the direction of the club under Viana and Maresca.

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