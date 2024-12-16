Negotiations between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus over a new deal are at a ‘standstill’ amid links with Chelsea and Arsenal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 24-year-old took his goalscoring tally to 11 in 19 matches in all competitions as his 95th-minute penalty rescued a point for Juve at home to Serie A basement side Venezia on Saturday.

But it seems Vlahovic‘s future is destined to be away from the Italian giants. Our sources state manager Thiago Motta wants a different striker for his style of play and it is almost certain he will depart the Old Lady next summer – if not in January.

It’s understood that talks over a possible renewal are at a ‘definitive standstill’ and the Bianconeri are considering lowering the Serbian international’s €65-70m (£53.8-58m) price tag by €10-15m (£8.2m-£12.4m) in order to free up funds.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal remain interested in the 6ft 3in forward, whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

And in the last few days, Chelsea have asked for fresh details on Vlahovic’s situation, but their interest is not at an advanced stage. The two Premier League teams may need to act in the not-so-distant future, however, as Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the Serbian, too.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea complete signing of former Arsenal star’s son as Romano drops ‘here we go’ confirmation

Tensions grow at Juve for Vlahovic

According to reports in Italy, Juventus’ home fans were very critical towards their players after the 2-2 draw with Venezia – with Vlahovic taking exception to their angry reaction.

Sky Sport Italia claims Juve’s players continued to be insulted when they walked away and while others accepted it, Vlahovic turned to them again and sarcastically held up his thumb.

Last month, Vlahovic – who is used as Juventus’ sole striker – seemingly aimed a dig at manager Motta, with the former midfielder wanting the Serb to put in more of a shift defensively.

He said after Serbia’s Nations League game against Switzerland: “Yes, I like to play with another striker on the side. I get on well but it also depends on the coach. Definitely it is a bit easier because [Aleksandar] Mitrovic is a strong player who plays a lot with his back to goal and engaging in aerial duels and I can exploit my qualities.

“It’s also because coach Dragan Stojković did not force me to do so many defensive tasks. And for a player like me, for my frame…honestly I can’t run so much. Because then I am not fresh in the final third.”

Arsenal transfer roundup: Chelsea battle looms, Brazilian star wanted

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set to rival the likes of Real Madrid for 18-year-old Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis next year.

The teenager is considered to be one of the most promising young defenders in the world and clubs are queuing up as they look to try and lure him away from Palmeiras.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly both preparing offers for Brighton’s Joao Pedro – but the forward will not be available on the cheap.

The Brazilian, whose contract runs until 2028 at the Amex, is reportedly valued at €70m (£58.2m, $73.5m).

Finally, the Gunners are reportedly in with a shot of landing Los Blancos talent Arda Guler in the January transfer window.

Higher or lower transfer fees multiple choice