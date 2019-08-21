Arsenal chief confirms number of stars are close to transfers away

Arsenal are looking to vastly reduce their playing squad in the next week or so after their heavy summer of spending, director Josh Kroenke has confirmed.

The Gunners invested heavily this summer with the likes of Nicolas Pepe arriving in a club-record deal, while the likes of David Luiz and Kieran Tierney also signed for sizeable fees.

And after unwanted defender Shkodran Mustafi was linked with a move to Roma this summer, Kroenke has admitted a number of fringe stars could be allowed to move on before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.

Kroenke told BBC Sport: “I would defer to our football operations staff but I know there are a few names that have come up who might not see as much playing time this season, so whether that’s via loan or permanent transfer I know there are discussions going on. I’ll leave that to our football operations staff.

“So from a player’s perspective, whether it’s good or bad news I think the best thing you can do is be honest with the player because they’ve only got a limited window where they can be at their physical peak.

“I would say whatever we’re doing we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to be decisive, and we’re going to communicate well and honestly through it all.”

When asked if Arsenal will continue their spending in the next transfer window, Kroenke added: “That’s hopefully a sign of encouragement for Arsenal fans that, when we’re out in the market place, you might never know what we’re thinking and you could be surprised by some of the names that come up.”

“As for January, I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got to evaluate some things in the short term and figure out where we might need to address going forward, so when January does roll around we’re going to be proactive again.”

Kroenke, meanwhile, has confirmed the club will be in the market again for more quality recruits when the transfer window opens again in January.

