Arsenal chief makes January transfer pledge to expectant fans

Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has updated supporters on what to expect from the club in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have found their flow in recent weeks with some impressive football on a run of matches that has seen them claim nine straight wins ahead of Monday’s match with Leicester.

Arsenal are said to be in the market for a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey in midfield, with two names strongly linked.

However, it seems Unai Emery will not be making any major transfer deals during the winter window if Sanllehi – who took over from Ivan Gazidis as chief executive at the club last month – stick to his word.

“Unless something special comes up, in principle, the winter window is not one that we are really interested in,” he said. “We are always looking at the market and opportunities that could appear.

“Normally, I am not a strong fan of the winter window. I think the winter window is for unexpected problems.

“That’s not a rule, it is a principle. We have a full team of professionals looking into the market, analysing the possibilities and the players.

“The head coach embraces the philosophy we have and the way we want to play. If we see an opportunity, there is a healthy debate.”

Arsenal made quite the impression last January, organising a swap deal with Manchester United over Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and allowing the long-serving Olivier Giroud move to Chelsea.

