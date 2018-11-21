Arsenal chief reveals exactly why Ramsey will not be offered new deal

One Arsenal man has revealed exactly why star midfielder Aaron Ramsey was not offered a new deal at the club.

The Wales international is set to leave the Gunners after it was confirmed he would not be signing fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey was known to have been unhappy that nobody from the club had directly explained their reasons for them withdrawing the offer of a new long-term contract following months of discussions between the two parties. The likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for Ramsey, who will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs from January. Now, the club’s head of football Sanllehi has lifted the lid on exactly why the decision was taken not to offer Ramsey a fresh deal.

“I would like to avoid talking about personal players. It is more of a gathering of strategies and what our ideas are,” he said.

“What I can assure you is that any decision we take at the club of any kind, whether it concerns players or any other thing, it is very thoroughly thought through, analysed and discussed by different people.”