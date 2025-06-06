Arsenal have decided between signing Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres and the outcome of that call has greatly enhanced the chances of Manchester United striking a fantastic deal of their own, according to reports.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd are on the hunt for a potent new striker to lead their lines next season. The Gunners hope a clinical new striker – along with the additions of Martin Zubimendi and a new left winger – will get them over the line and finally deliver their first Premier League title since 2004.

Man Utd, meanwhile, hope to launch Ruben Amorim’s rebuild and it’s in attack where they clearly feel the club is lacking the most.

Matheus Cunha will be signing number one and could quickly be followed by Bryan Mbeumo. They will line up in the dual No 10 roles behind the striker, which may be Gyokeres.

United had initially hoped to sign Liam Delap before the 22-year-old chose to sign with Chelsea instead. United’s lack of Champions League football cost them dearly in that regard.

However, talkSPORT recently revealed that like Cunha and Mbeumo, Gyokeres is willing to look past the lack of UCL football and sign for Man Utd anyway.

That is music to the ears of Amorim who knows the Swede well from their time together at Sporting Lisbon. Amorim has remained in regular contact with Gyokeres since arriving at Old Trafford in November of last year.

However, there are the small matters of Arsenal and a projected £60m transfer fee that must be contended with first.

Arsenal’s striker search has narrowed down to two options – Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Sesko.

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri recently confirmed Arsenal are in active negotiations for both strikers, though only intend to sign one.

Arsenal are well aware they cannot fail to sign a top-class striker once again and as such, they’re ramping up both deals simultaneously to ensure they’re well-placed to land one of the strikers if the other deal falls through.

And according to the latest from Daily Mirror, Arsenal have determined Sesko is the striker they should sign, thus leaving the door open for Man Utd to take Gyokeres.

The report stated: ‘Mirror Football understands that Arsenal are prioritising Benjamin Sesko, though.

‘Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta has been negotiating with representatives of both players and their respective clubs simultaneously as the Gunners seek the best deal.

‘However, the decision among the club’s hierarchy is to push forward with their swoop for the RB Leipzig forward, rather than Gyokeres.’

Arsenal decision will be warmly received at Man Utd

The BBC’s Sami Mokbel recently claimed a move for Sesko has ‘near universal backing’ from all relevant parties at the Emirates.

Sesko will be the more expensive of the two strikers, with the Slovenian projected to cost around £67.5m compared to Gyokeres at £60m.

Nevertheless, Arsenal have cash to splash and aged 22, Sesko could conceivably be Arsenal’s No 9 for the next decade.

Gyokeres, meanwhile, turned 27 earlier this month and while he’d represent a fantastic option for the present, he’s less of a long-term solution.

That isn’t something that will deter Man Utd who are desperate to sign players in the prime of the careers right now.

Cunha (26), Mbeumo (25) and Gyokeres (27) all fit that billing. And with free midweeks next season and through a series of eye-catching signings, Amorim will fancy his chances of securing European football once again following a disastrous campaign in which United finished 15th.

Arsenal potentially exiting the race for Gyokeres is a huge boost for Man Utd, though there are still hurdles to be overcome.

Gyokeres is willing to sign for Man Utd but personal terms must still be ironed out.

Furthermore, the funding for signings after Cunha and Mbeumo will come from player sales, meaning United must shift multiple players from the likes of Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford before being in a position to pay Sporting.

Benjamin Sesko vs Viktor Gyokeres (2024/25)